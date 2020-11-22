Lois M. Czaplewski

She was born May 27, 1945, in Winona to Walter and Lillie (Thomas) Solberg, and graduated from Peterson High School in 1963. On Nov. 19, 1966, Lois married Ted Czaplewski, passing one day before their 54th wedding anniversary. Lois and Ted made their home in Winona and had four children.

Lois was a committed community member, an active member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, where she was a Eucharistic minister and taught religious education; she volunteered at the Winona Athletic Club for countless steak fry dinners; she belonged to several local organizations including the “Lois Club,” Women’s Aglow, and Joybells. Lois set an example of living with confidence and loving with open arms of joy. She relished every moment spent with her family and never missed the opportunity to enjoy a parade. She will be remembered for her sparkling eyes and smile, always in on the joke. A strong woman of great humor, she raised children who carry on her laughing spirit. She was a caretaker of many; her children’s friends often considered Lois a second mother. Beloved by her sisters, Sandy and Karen, she shared shopping weekends, late night laughs and endless games of cards.