RIDGEWAY, Minn. — Lois I. Hackbarth, 90, of Ridgeway passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Cottagewood Senior Communities, in Rochester, Minnesota, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Ridgeway. Burial will be in Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway. Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
