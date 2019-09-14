Lois Hipps

Lois Mary Hipps, 84, of Winona passed away with her family by her side Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Sugar Loaf Assisted Living. She was born Nov. 25, 1934, to Harold and Evelyn (Haave) Seeling. After high school, Lois attended Rochester School of Nursing, served an internship in Chicago, worked as a nurse in Florida, and then returned home to serve her community working at Winona Health. There she worked for 32 years and touched numerous lives with her skill, caring and kindness. She loved her work. Lois enjoyed reading, bird watching, bowling, crafting, John Wayne movies and TV mysteries like “Perry Mason” and “Murder, She Wrote.” But she loved spending time with her family more than anything.
She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church and volunteered with Red Cross blood drives and MCCL. Lois was a devoted Christian with a very strong faith. She reflected the light of Christ beautifully and believed in the power of prayer.
She traveled extensively, and the trips out west were by far her favorites; there was hardly a flower, animal or highway sign that wasn’t fair game for her camera lens.
She loved music, enjoyed musical theater, loved to sing and had a wonderful variety of albums.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Hipps Jacobson, Kristine (Matthew Jaramillo) Hipps, and Thomas Hipps; granddaughter, Jessica (Blake) Darst; great-grandchildren, Liam and Sunny; siblings, Richard Seeling, Jeanne (Ken) Hubbard, and Carole Tschumper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Robert Jacobson; brother-in-law, Keith Tschumper; sisters-in-law, Betty, Arlene and Helen Seeling; and niece, Lori Hubbard Jewell.
A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Sept. 16, at Pleasant Valley Church with the Rev. Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Lois will be laid to rest next to her parents in a private ceremony at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Lois and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.