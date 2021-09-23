Lois Elaine (Zientek) Kujak, 91, of Beloit, WI, joined her Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Beloit Senior Living.

She was born on July 1, 1930 in Winona, MN, the daughter of Vincent and Edith (Brown) Zientek. She married Arthur “Art” Joseph Kujak on June 26, 1950 and began their life together living in Beloit, WI, where they both lived their entire adulthood. He predeceased her on December 14, 2007.

While Art worked at the Beloit Corporation, Lois enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was extremely proud of her family and loved to share stories about them. Lois also enjoyed volunteering at Brother Dutton and Beloit Catholic High School for many years. She found great joy in reading, watching sports, doing several different crafts, and feeding the birds and squirrels. Above all, Lois and Art were very close to the Lord, practiced daily prayer, reciting the rosary, and living out their faith in a most natural way. It was such a blessing learning our faith from them.

Survivors include her children: Mike (Sheila) Kujak of Waukesha, WI, Mark (Barbara) Kujak of Waleska, GA, and Keta (Mike) Gilliland of Beloit, WI; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents and granddaughter, Cleora Nicole Kujak.