ONALASKA/ARCADIA, Wis. — Lois Ann Kaiser, 101, of Onalaska and formerly of Arcadia died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Onalaska Care Center in Onalaska. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Arcadia, with the Rev. Cheryl Matthews officiating. Friends and family are invited to visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Glencoe Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Glencoe, rural Arcadia. Lois’s grandchildren would like to thank the staff of the Onalaska Care Center for the wonderful care Lois received, along with the many friends who would remember her with cards and greetings. Her sense of humor and wit will be missed by all who knew her. Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express condolences to the family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
