Lois A. Bakkestuen, 62, of Winona died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor. She was born July 28, 1957, to Clifford and Ardys (Nottestad) Bakkestuen. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran in Newry, Wis. Lois graduated from Westby High School in 1975. She worked various jobs throughout her life, including 14 years at Watlow, five years at Polar Semi-Conductor and 10 years at St. Anne’s Extended Healthcare, before retired from Benchmark, in June.
On Aug. 7, 1976, she married Dale Henry. They were later divorced after 14 years. She went into recovery in 1993 and enjoyed an alcohol-free lifestyle, with the help of others in recovery. She maintained this lifestyle for 26 years and enjoyed fellowship with people in similar situations, who knew they weren’t alone. She learned the best life skills from the spiritual program of AA.
She enjoyed her children and grandchildren dearly and always tried to help them in times of need and happy times, as they did her or anyone else.
Lois is survived by her mother, Ardys; children, Kala Henry, Anna (Khalid) Ali and Danielle (Curt) Fetting; grandchildren, Benjamin Gray, Mahdi Ali and Veronica and Gunner Fetting; sister, Carol (Richard) Kramer; sister-in-law, Loretta Bakkestuen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Leo Bakkestuen.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the service and last until 6 p.m. Please leave a memory of Lois and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.