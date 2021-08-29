KELLOGG — Eighty years after his death on December 7, 1941, Lloyd Timm is coming home. Lloyd was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor, while aboard the battleship USS Oklahoma. He will be received by his remaining family, and laid to rest in Kellogg, Minn., on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory of Wabasha, Minn., will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Lloyd was among the 429 crewmen who died that day on the USS Oklahoma. He remained unidentified, buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) began the process of identifying the unnamed crew. The DPAA was able to officially account for Seaman 2nd Class Lloyd Timm on September 27, 2019, when the agency was able to match his DNA to living family members.

Lloyd Rudolph Timm was born July 24, 1922, in Kellogg, Minn., to Rudolph and Clara (Graner) Timm. He was one of six children. He graduated from Kellogg High School in 1940 and enlisted in the Navy in 1941. He was assigned to the USS Oklahoma. His brother, Warren, had also been assigned to the USS Oklahoma, but had been transferred to Jacksonville, FL, just prior to the attack. Lloyd was 19 years old at the time of this death.