DAKOTA, Minn. — Linda M. Mueller, 60 of Dakota, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will take place in the Hiler Cemetery, Nodine. Friends may call on the family Tuesday evening at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crescent chapel, 111 S. Oak St., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Linda’s entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.