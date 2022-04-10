 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Linda M. Mueller

DAKOTA, Minn. — Linda M. Mueller, 60 of Dakota, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nodine. Pastor Mark Rieke will officiate. Burial will take place in the Hiler Cemetery, Nodine. Friends may call on the family Tuesday evening at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, La Crescent chapel, 111 S. Oak St., from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. To read Linda’s entire obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News