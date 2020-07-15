× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda M. Hoialmen, 79, of Winona passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

Linda Margaret was born March 8, 1941, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Arthur and Nellie (Newcomb) Church. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1958 and attended Winona State College, earning her LPN degree from Winona General Hospital. Linda married Dennis Hoialmen in 1965 and they were later divorced.

Linda worked in several areas of Community Memorial Hospital in Winona and spent her last 27 years of service at Sauer Memorial Home, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Goodview Activity Group, and the Winona Mat Club.

Linda is survived by her son, Joseph (Jill DeVolder) Hoialmen of Winona; brother, James (Ellen) Church of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and sister, Carolyn (Irvin) Diamond of Trempealeau.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Peter and Timothy; brother, Charles; and special friend, Kermit Selke.

Linda’s priorities in life started with family and faith. She put the needs of others first and herself last. Her love of Elvis is known by all her friends. Linda and Joe had an unspoken mother-son bond of unconditional love and support that grew stronger over the past 16 years.