Linda M. Hoialmen, 79, of Winona passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
Linda Margaret was born March 8, 1941, in Trempealeau, Wis., to Arthur and Nellie (Newcomb) Church. She graduated from Trempealeau High School in 1958 and attended Winona State College, earning her LPN degree from Winona General Hospital. Linda married Dennis Hoialmen in 1965 and they were later divorced.
Linda worked in several areas of Community Memorial Hospital in Winona and spent her last 27 years of service at Sauer Memorial Home, retiring in 2002. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Goodview Activity Group, and the Winona Mat Club.
Linda is survived by her son, Joseph (Jill DeVolder) Hoialmen of Winona; brother, James (Ellen) Church of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and sister, Carolyn (Irvin) Diamond of Trempealeau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Peter and Timothy; brother, Charles; and special friend, Kermit Selke.
Linda’s priorities in life started with family and faith. She put the needs of others first and herself last. Her love of Elvis is known by all her friends. Linda and Joe had an unspoken mother-son bond of unconditional love and support that grew stronger over the past 16 years.
Visitation will begin at noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. The celebration of life service will follow all social distancing procedures and still allow families to sit together. All attendees will be required to wear masks during the service.
Words of sympathy and remembrance can be given at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests cards and memorials be sent to 1576 West Howard Street, Winona, Minn., 55987.
Services are entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory of Winona and Fountain City, Wis.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.