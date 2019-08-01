Linda Ione (Hollon) Bernard passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 26, 2019, in Pipestone, Minn. Linda was born Nov. 25, 1947, in Winona to Robert and Mary Jane Hollon. She graduated from Winona High School in 1966 and Winona State in 1970.
Her love of adventure brought her to Alaska, where she was able to pursue her art full time. Her work was celebrated, making its way into private and corporate art collections in Alaska, New York, Arizona, New Mexico and Minnesota.
Linda returned home to Minnesota to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. It was there she met Martin Bernard and they were married in 2010. They made their life together in Balaton, Minn. Despite the distance, she remained close with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them in Arizona.
Linda will be remembered for her gentle and kind spirit, her generosity, her sense of humor and her love of nature. She was an insightful listener. She always saw the good in everyone and the beauty in everything.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Bernard; her daughters, Brenna (Ming) Chu and Lauren (Cory) Tomesh; her grandchildren, Winona, Nico, Colter and Willow; and her sister, Roberta (Tom) Gunn. Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
According to her wishes, private family services were held.
Hartquist Funeral Home in Pipestone assisted with the family arrangements.