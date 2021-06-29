WINONA—Lila Elsie Eide, age 91 of Winona, entered Heaven’s gates peacefully from her home on June 25, 2021. Lila was born on December 25, 1929 to Rudolph and Elsie (Block) Feine in Winona. On April 17, 1948 she married her “sweet Norwegian”, Lawrence Eide at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilson.

Together they spent their life farming and raising their five children. Lila was proud to work side by side with her husband, Lawrence on the farm. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a devoted member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Wilson. She had a special talent for creating amazing cakes for weddings, anniversaries, and many other milestone events. Lila served the Lord through helping those in need. Her quiet faith spoke volumes. Family was her greatest treasure here upon this earth. She was the “hub of the wheel” to this family.