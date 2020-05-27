× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MINNESOTA CITY -- Lester Harvey Sanders Jr., 80, of Minnesota City, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Winona Health Services, Winona.

Lester was born Feb. 9, 1940, in Milwaukee, to Lester Sr. and Elsie (Dahl) Sanders. Prior to moving to Winona in 1983, Lester was employed at Sterling Incorporated, A. O. Smith in Milwaukee, and in the securities and insurance industry. Once in Winona, Lester was employed at Watlow, for eight years.

Lester was an Army veteran who served in Korea. On June 25, 1960, he married Dawne Whitford at Augustana Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. They were married for nearly 60 years and had two sons.

He loved classical music, reading history books and was a Civil War buff. He was also an artist, both painting in oils and working on wood. Lester also loved coaching Little League Football.

He is survived by his wife, Dawne; sons, John and Jeff (Laurie); three grandchildren, Jenna (David) Alberts, Ryan Sanders and Rachel Sanders; mother-in-law, Marvel Whitford; brother-in-law, Pat Notheis; and niece, Jennifer (Phillip) Bearden; dear friends, Karen and Dale Race.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Sandy Notheis; father-in-law, Frank Whitford; and his beloved dog, Noel.