Lester Frank Unnasch, 96, of Nodine, MN, was welcomed into his Savior’s presence on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare & Rehab in Houston, MN.

He was born in La Crosse, WI, on August 7, 1925, to Frank and Ruby (Radtke) Unnasch and grew up on the family farm in New Hartford Township in Winona County, Minnesota. He was baptized and was later confirmed in the Christian faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nodine. Lester farmed his entire life in New Hartford Township while also working at several area apple orchards.

Lester impacted his community and church in numerous ways, including serving as Town Clerk for 51 years; being instrumental in founding Luther High School and St. John’s Grade School; serving as chairman and elder at St. John’s; and singing in the church choir for 70 years. His family is grateful for his example of servant leadership and always pointing them to Jesus.

On June 13, 1954, Lester married Sandra Papenfuss in Nodine, MN. Together they shared 67 years of love, setting a true example of Christian marriage. Lester is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children: Rev. John (Janet) Unnasch of La Crescent, Mary (Robert) Jones of El Cajon, CA, and Rev. Peter (Tracy) Unnasch of Milwaukee; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters and their husbands: Lorraine (Harvey) Heyer and La Vonne (Arthur) Moldenhauer.

The funeral service is at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Rev. Mark W. Rieke will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Nodine. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 So. Oak St., La Crescent, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Luther High School, Valley View Healthcare & Rehab, St. Croix Hospice, or the organization of one’s choice.

Lester’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Valley View Healthcare & Rehab and to St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care and to the pastors serving St. John’s for their many visits.