ALMA, Wis. — LeRoy Raymond Bechly, 89, of Alma passed away peacefully early Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2019, with his wife at his side. He was born July 8, 1930, to John and Carrie (Lorenz) Bechly. On Aug. 13, 1999, LeRoy was united in marriage to Betty (Sylla) Myers in Cochrane, on the bridge in Goose Lake Park.
LeRoy drove school bus for the C-FC school district for over 25 years. He also drove bus for many years, for the Meals on Wheels program of Buffalo County, until he was 85 years old. He farmed for many years on the Alma Ridge, until 1989. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 6789 of Alma. LeRoy loved to fish and square dance, both of which he enjoyed doing with his wife, Betty.
LeRoy is survived by his wife, Betty; daughters from a previous marriage, Debra (Fred Maule) Betthauser, Cindy (Bill) Peck, Sherry (Wally) Squires and Suzette O’Meara; stepchildren, Anthony (Nicole) Myers and Thresea (Gregg) Luhmann; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Warren Bechly; also by nieces, nephews and friends. Besides his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph; and grandson, Taylor.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service for the residents and staff of St. Michael’s Assisted Living will be held at 1:30 p.m. today, Sept. 25, all at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, also at St. Michael’s Assisted Living, 270 North St., Fountain City. Celebration of life will be co-officiated by Father Prince Raja and Pastor Kensley Mann on both Wednesday and Friday.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes assisted the family with arrangements. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.