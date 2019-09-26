LeRoy Bechly

ALMA, Wis. — LeRoy Raymond Bechly, 89, of Alma passed away Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City, Wis. LeRoy was born July 8, 1930, on the Bechly farm in Fountain City, to John and Carrie (Lorenz) Bechly. He married LaVonne Buchmiller and farmed on the Alma bluff. They had four daughters and continued to farm for over 45 years. In 1999 he married Betty Myers and continued to work driving school bus, as a janitor at school, and meals on wheels. He loved working and didn’t retire until his mid-80s.
LeRoy loved his family more than anything and was always available with a helping hand. Having four daughters, he taught them how to work hard and be independent. He could do anything and was a “jack of all trades.” He did his own welding, plumbing, and electrical. He was a mechanic, carpenter, and a veterinarian. He was a trapper, a fisherman, and a hunter (very seldom did he miss his target)! And he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.
LeRoy was also adventurous! He loved his motorcycle and his snowmobiles! Many nights after milking, he would coax one of his girls to take a quick snowmobile trip to Cream. He loved dancing (waltzing, polkaing, and square dancing). He loved playing cards and gambling and was always lucky. And more than ever, LeRoy loved to travel. He visited 11 countries (including Japan, China, England, and most of Europe). He traveled to 32 states.
You have free articles remaining.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; son-in-law, Jerry Betthauser; and stepgrandson, Taylor. He is survived by his wife, Betty Bechly; daughters, Debbie Betthauser (Fred Maule), Cindy Peck (Bill), Sherry Squires (Wally), and Suzette Bechly; stepchildren, Toni (Nicky) Myers and Teri (Gregg) Luhmann; and his brother, Warren. He leaves behind 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service is scheduled at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Alma. A reception will follow with refreshments.
Thanks to all who visited LeRoy at the nursing home. Please know that he was very appreciative of your kindness. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family prefers donations to the “Tri Community Fire Dept” of Cochrane/Buffalo City/Belvidere.