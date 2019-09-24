ALMA, Wis. — LeRoy Raymond Bechly, 89, of Alma died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at St. Michael’s Assisted Living in Fountain City. Arrangements are pending with the Talbot Family Funeral Homes.
