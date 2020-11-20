Leora Skroch, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center, Whitehall.

Leora was born April 25, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Arcadia, Wis., to Rudolph and Mary (Sendelbach) Pronschinske. She married Allen J. Skroch, June 21, 1969, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, Wis. He died Jan. 25, 1982.

Leora worked at Wincraft, Supreme School Supply and Indee Mini Mart. Leora was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Leora is survived by three children, Dale (Denise) Skroch of Eau Claire, Wis., Gerald (Nancy) Skroch of Fountain City, Wis., and Richard (Brenda) Skroch of Independence, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Cameron, Hailey, Bethany, Evan, Tiffani, Melani, Lucas, April and Dustin Skroch and Ashley Mielke; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Elizabeth Mielke; two brothers, Rudy (Dorothy) Pronschinske and Robert (Carolyn) Pronschinske, both of Arcadia; three sisters, Rita Bork of Waumandee, Anna Schmitt of Fountain City and Janice Weiss of Mondovi, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Bautch of Oak Creek and Debbie Kamla of Arcadia; one brother-in-law, Ron Skroch of Independence.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen; daughter, Jolene; and sister, Doris Filla.