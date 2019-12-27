Leonard “Len” Zumach, 72, of Winona died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Len was born Jan. 10, 1947, in La Crosse, to Ezra and Doris Mae (Goodrum) Zumach. He graduated from high school in La Crosse and went on to receive a degree in accounting. He serviced in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. Len drove taxi for Top Hat Taxi in La Crosse. He later moved to Winona and worked as a lead supervisor at Watkins, before retiring from TRW in Quality Control.
Len was loving, patient and kind. He was concerned about the happiness of others before himself. Len loved to fish, golf and cheer for his Green bay Packers.
Survivors include his significant other, Donna Brown of Winona, and her son, Jamie Brown; as well as Jamie’s children, Brayden and Lybbi.
Services to remember Len will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Hoff Celebration of Life Center Goodview/Winona, led by funeral celebrant Jen Corcoran. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. A reception will follow services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Stockton, at a later date. Please share a memory of Len at his online guestbook – www.hofffuneral.com.