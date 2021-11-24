ST. CHARLES — Leland R. Ferden, 92, of St. Charles died on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home with family by his side. Leland was born September 5, 1929, in Saratoga Township to Gilbert and Ida (Limberg) Ferden and graduated from St. Charles High School in 1948. Jeanne and Leland Ferden were married October 26, 1950, in St. Charles. In the early years of their marriage the couple farmed near Troy. In 1955 they moved to Glenmoor Farms, south of Utica, and went on to raise their seven children.

Survivors include his children: Richard (Marlis) Ferden of Utica, Mary (Phil) Schneider of Sheldon, Wis., Kevin (Dorothy) Ferden of Minnesota City, Larry Ferden of Elgin, Deb (John) Rowekamp of Rochester, Margaret Davis of Rochester, and Doug (Karin) Ferden of St. Charles, 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law Marlene Ploetz of St. Charles. He was preceded in death by wife, Jeanne in April of this year; a granddaughter, Katie Ferden and five sisters: Marian Wiskow, Inga Ferden, Bernice Harrison, Irene Ferden and Gladys Sorenson and one brother; Gerhard Ferden.

A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with the Reverend Tim Biren officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A visitation will be at the church on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday one hour before services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Men’s Club Scholarship Fund. Hoff Funeral Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements.