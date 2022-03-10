ST. PAUL—Lee Holly (Hengel) Palbicki was born and raised in Winona, MN. She passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., St. Stephen’s Church in White Bear Lake, MN.

Born on August 25, 1953, to Michael and Barbara Hengel, Holly was the oldest of four sisters. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1971, and she raised her children in Winona. Holly became a Florist Extraordinaire, and ran her own flower shop, Rosemaries’ Floral. Holly loved everything flowers.

Holly wrote of herself, “I am a Mom, a Grandma, a Sister, an artist, crafter, a dog lover, people watcher, a hater of social injustice, bullying, ignorance, and cold weather.” Holly’s generosity and unconditional love for her family and friends is her lasting legacy.

Holly is survived by her children: Megan (Jake) Seltz, and Dr. Casey (Jaimie) Palbicki; grandchildren: Nori and Henley Seltz and Kira Palbicki; sisters: Jill Lindman and Wendy Winegar; step-brother, Jeffrey (Pam) Prenantt; niece Abby (Dan) Marta and nephew, Michael (Rachael) Anderson. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Tracy.