Lawrence Joseph Green passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Winona Health surrounded by his wife and children. Larry was born August 3, 1941, in St. Louis, MO, to Rose and Lawrence D. Green. A life-long lover of education, he attended St Vincent College Prep, St. Girardeau, Missouri, St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville, MO, St. Louis University and Seabury-Western Episcopal Seminary.

Larry moved to the Winona area in 1972. He worked in various teaching and counseling positions throughout his career; St. Theresa’s College and later St. Mary’s University, director of Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, court-appointed psychological examiner, and a consulting psychologist to the Federal Medical Center. Larry maintained a private practice for many years as well.

Larry answered a lifelong calling to ministry and was ordained in the Episcopal Church. He served as the priest for several local parishes, including St. Paul’s in Winona for many years. Larry was a dad, grandpa, and friend to many. He loved to share his latest funny story or corny joke. We will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sister Rose Mary Green of St. Louis, MO; brother-in-law Mike Witzke, Rochester, MN; sister-in-law Nanci Bernard, Rochester, MN; children: Susan Green (Hans Erickson) Eagan, MN, Christine Tucci Osorio (Nic) Woodbury, MN, Joshua Lamphere, Woodbury, MN, Karen Green Martin (Marcus) St. Paul, MN, Justin Lamphere (Kelly Wolfe) Vadnais Heights, MN, Anna Lamphere Apple Valley, MN; and grandchildren: Evan, Tygen, Catalina, Lorelei, Jakob, Siri, Sebas, Maxwell, Owen, Griffin, Zadie, Afton, Anton, Nico, Parker, Avey, Beatriz, and Hadley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ramona Vaughn and sister-in-law Susan O’Neil.

Services will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Winona, MN, 11 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021. The family requests masks for the service.

Memorials preferred to YMCA Winona, 902 Parks Avenue, Winona, MN 55987.

