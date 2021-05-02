Lawrence “Bud” Pomeroy, 97, of Winona died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at. Benedictine — St. Anne in Winona. He was born on September 8, 1923 to Otis and Ruth (Lampman) Pomeroy in Kellogg, Minn. They moved to Winona and he attended Winona Public Schools. In 1943, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and he married Dorothy Peterson. They had six children. Together, Bud and Dorothy owned and operated Pomeroy Market. He also worked for S.T. Services.

Bud enjoyed fishing, camping, playing cards and cribbage, and making puzzles.

He is survived by his children: Larry (Lynda) Pomeroy, Rick (Jackie) Pomeroy, Bill Pomeroy, Sandy (Lester) Jonsgaard, Cindy (Dale) Stevens, and Laurie (Joe) Pronschinske; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers: Otis and Duane; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; brother, Clarence; three sisters; and one sister-in-law.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 910 East Second Street, the temporary location of Hoff Celebration of Life Center. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Internment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Bud and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.