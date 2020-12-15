HERMITAGE, Tenn. — LaVonne Marcella Ozmun, 83, of Hermitage passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. LaVonne was born Dec. 20, 1936, in Wabasha, the daughter of Clarence and Marcella (Kennebeck) Tibor.

LaVonne worked at Badger Machine (Warner & Swasey) and then at Winona National Bank until her retirement. She was an avid bowler for Sportsman’s Tap in Winona for many years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, stitch work and casinos, but more than anything, she cherished time spent with her family.

LaVonne is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard “Dick” Ozmun of Hermitage; daughters, Marna Bye (Bill) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and Wendy Briley (Hunter) of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Rojean Becker (Gene) of Lake City, Minn.; and stepgrandson, Beau Bye of Minneapolis, Minn. LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alice; and brothers, Clifford “Tip” (Nancy) of Rochester, Minn., Edward, James, Richard (Geri) of Wabasha, and Ronald.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona, on a date to be determined. Cards and memorials may be mailed to: The Ozmun family, in care of Hibbett and Hailey Funeral Home, 429 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tenn., 37214. www.HibbettHaileyFH.com.