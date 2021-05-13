WINONA—LaVonne Anne Gunderson, age 83, went to be with the Lord, and her loving husband on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Born on August 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Olivia (Abts) Grossell. On May 18, 1957, she married the love of her life, Vernon Gunderson at St. John’s Catholic Church of Winona, MN. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2011.
LaVonne “Bon” graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1955. She worked many jobs from waitressing at Wally’s Supper Club, to home child care, working full time at Watkins and W&C Printing. She was a very devoted wife and mother, attending to their four children while her husband was away working on the dredge. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the many family dogs. After Vernon’s death, hating to be cold, she moved to Four-Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven, FL, living near her son and daughter-in-law. While there, she enjoyed the company of the other residents, having a few beers on the front lanai as they were passing by. She was visiting her daughters and son-in-laws here in Wisconsin at the time of her passing.
LaVonne will be greatly missed by her four children: Randy (Linda) Gunderson, Kim (Bob) Platteter, Kathy (Pete) Lowater, and Jacqueline (Mike) Pearson; grandchildren: Tom (Rachel) Gunderson, Mike (Tammy) Gunderson, Matt (Amber) Platteter, Molli (Josh) Eckelberg, Mackenzie (Cullen) Haldeman, Adam (Valerie Woodhull) Pearson, and Tori (Daniel Gjersvik) Pearson (God child); great grandchildren: Gavin, Emma, Ian, Paityn, Raiya, Gunner and Paisley; two sisters: Marilyn Schollmeier and Betty (Dan) McCorry; one brother, Mike (Jean) Grossell; sisters-in-law: Kathryn Semling and LaVonne “Punkie” (Rich) Mikrut; other God children: Sue (Semling) Bestul, Mitch Grossell; and special friend/cousin, Kris (Scott) Ressie; she is further survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends from Winter Haven, FL.
In addition to her husband and parents, LaVonne is preceded in death by her brother, Deward and sister-in-law, Patti Grossell; brothers-in-law: Art Schollmeier, Robert Cisewski, Sr. and Alton Semling; and parents-in-law, Glenn and Rose Gunderson.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at Talbot Family Funeral Home, 340 N State Road 35, Alma, WI 54610. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fountain City. Arrangements were entrusted to Talbot Family Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at talbotfuneralhomes.com .