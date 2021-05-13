LaVonne Anne Gunderson

Born on August 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Olivia (Abts) Grossell. On May 18, 1957, she married the love of her life, Vernon Gunderson at St. John’s Catholic Church of Winona, MN. Together they shared 64 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2011.

LaVonne “Bon” graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in 1955. She worked many jobs from waitressing at Wally’s Supper Club, to home child care, working full time at Watkins and W&C Printing. She was a very devoted wife and mother, attending to their four children while her husband was away working on the dredge. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the many family dogs. After Vernon’s death, hating to be cold, she moved to Four-Lakes Golf Club in Winter Haven, FL, living near her son and daughter-in-law. While there, she enjoyed the company of the other residents, having a few beers on the front lanai as they were passing by. She was visiting her daughters and son-in-laws here in Wisconsin at the time of her passing.