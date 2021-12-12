WINONA — LaVonne A. Buchholz, age 87, of Winona was called to glory on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.

LaVonne was born on March 24, 1934, in Rochester, Minn., to Glen and Rosella (Heinz) Krause. LaVonne was united in marriage with Melvin C. Buchholz on October 28, 1951, at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fountain City.

LaVonne was employed in various jobs including a daycare provider, housekeeper, and worked for the Winona Post. LaVonne was a member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona, and a member of Ladies Aid.

She will be remembered for her enjoyment of reading, knitting, crocheting, playing cards, and bingo. LaVonne especially loved Christmas, always buying a special ornament every year for each of her grandchildren and baking her many delicious Christmas goodies. LaVonne enjoyed a special friendship with her dog Piccolo. Her proudest role in life was that of being a loving homemaker, wife, mom, and grandma. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

LaVonne is lovingly survived by her children: Linda (Duane) Rixe, Sherry (Pete) Tadewald, and Dan (Kathy) Buchholz; grandchildren: Aaron (Jackie), Sarah (Ben), Rebecca (Rhett), Joshua, Brice, Eric, and Steven; seven great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; son, Gary; daughter, Cindy; and grandsons: Jonathan and Jon.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., Winona, with a devotional service at 6 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 766 West Wabasha St., Winona. The Reverend Winfried Schroeder will officiate. LaVonne will be laid to rest in the Fountain City Public Cemetery.

Pallbearers are her grandsons.

LaVonne’s family would like to extend their appreciation to Benedictine-St. Anne for the excellent care that she received, and to Pastor Schroeder for his spiritual care and many visits.

Online condolences of memories may be left for LaVonne’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

