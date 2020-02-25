LaVon Doris Kyser

LaVon Doris Kyser

{{featured_button_text}}

MELROSE, Wis. — LaVon Doris Kyser, 84, of rural Melrose, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Grand View Care Center, Blair, Wis.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, from South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church, rural Ettrick, Wis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service time Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to South Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Melrose Chapel is assisting the family.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News