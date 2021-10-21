 Skip to main content
LaVerd C. Kindschy

LaVerd C. Kindschy, age 93, of Whitehall, died on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the United Methodist Church in Whitehall. Burial with military rites will be in the Lincoln Cemetery in Whitehall.

V:00isitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

A complete obituary may seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com.

The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.

