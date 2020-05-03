Laurene Babler

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laurene H. Babler, 90, of Winona passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Laurene Helen was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Winona to Louis and Helena (Schettler) Sobeck. On Oct. 8, 1949, she married Richard Babler Sr. in Winona, and he preceded her in death July 13, 1994.

She was employed with Miller Lubricator, Winona Glove, and with Winona Health until her retirement. Laurene was proud to have served as the Wilson Township Clerk for 24 years.

She was a member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and Catholic Aid Association.

Laurene will be remembered for her love of embroidery, baking, and canning. She also had an avid interest in researching family genealogy. Laurene had fond memories and was proud that her family helped her uncle on the Schettler family farm, which she was later instrumental in it becoming a Minnesota Century Farm.

Laurene is lovingly survived by her children, Dave (Chris) Babler and Jim (Kathleen) Babler; grandchildren, Eric (Sarah) Babler, Adam (Amelia) Babler, Allison (Joseph Mullin) Babler, Jenna Babler, and Rachel Babler; great-grandchildren, Aubrie Babler, Brodie Babler, and Landen Haney; sister, Lucille Hermann; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.