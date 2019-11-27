Lauren “Bounce” LeRoy Olson, 84, of Winona died at his home Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. He was born to
Andrew and Gertrude (Weiker) Olson, the sixth of seven children. And as older siblings often do, they nicknamed him Bounce which was an abbreviated form of “bouncing baby boy.” It stuck.
He attended Winona Senior High and Cotter High School but was far more interested in athletics than academia. He played baseball, football, and his favorite sport of all, basketball. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and spent his service time in Germany. After returning home he met Janet Meisner and they eventually were married Nov. 16, 1957, in St. Martin's Church.
A proud dad of his children, Dane, daughter Leslie, and Derek, Bounce spent many hours of his spare time teaching athletic skills to them, and enjoying the outdoors including fishing, hunting, and camping. As the children grew older and discovered other interests of their own, it allowed him to spend more of his own time playing golf with his partner Bill Schneip and many other golfers. He played until his health wouldn't allow it anymore. He then began watching TV sports of all kinds and loved every minute of those contests. Western movies also were favorites of his.
His employment was in construction, working for several companies, with longest tenure being with Johnson Bros. Construction as labor foreman for about 25 years. His work took him all over the U.S. helping to build bridges, electric producing plants, sewage disposal plants, and dams. He loved the work and enjoyed lifelong friendships with his supervisors including Martin Peplinski and Bob Defetter. He also was a lifetime member of Local #563 Laborers' International Union of North America and a staunch Democrat, always willing to discuss politics.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet; sons, Dane and Derek; daughter, Leslie; grandchildren, Lauren and Ian; and great-grandchild, Abigail.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gertrude; sisters, Geniveve Miller, Francis Knutson, Daisy Borger; brother, Andrew; and in-laws, Harold and Harriet Diekman.
Our family would like to express our sincere and profound gratitude to the health care team of the dialysis unit at Winona Health, for without you, Bounce's lifetime would have been severely shortened. We thank you all for every day you gave us. Your kindness and compassion is incredible.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, with Funeral Celebrant Jodi Heim presiding. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.