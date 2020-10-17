SAINT CHARLES — Laura Mae Veerkamp, 88, of St. Charles died Friday, Oct., 9, 2020, in her home while under hospice care.

She was born June 18, 1932, to Joseph and Emma (Spinler) Kabage and raised in rural Dodge Center, Minn. She graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1950, and worked for an insurance company after graduation.

Laura married Ralph Veerkamp, Nov. 27, 1954. They moved to California, while Ralph was in the Navy. After finishing his tour in service they moved to Rollingstone, and then to Altura. Laura worked for Hubbard Milling, at their turkey processing facility. After that she did in-home child care.

After Ralph’s death in 1997, she moved to St. Charles, to be closer to her children. She worked at Kwik Trip, until she retired and then volunteered at the St. Charles Resource Center.

Laura was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and belonged to the Rosary Society. She enjoyed flower gardening.