Laura Isabella Newell Sylvan, 54, passed away on October 10, 2021 at home in San Jose, CA from an acute pulmonary embolism. Laura was born on February 10, 1967 to John and Helen Newell, she was the oldest of four children.

She grew up in rural Wisconsin on Chicken Valley Road. In February of 1998 she married Kayvan Sylvan and became “Mommy Laura” to Katherine and Robin, ages four and two at the time. In Kayvan’s words, “I loved her deeply, madly and she loved me fiercely. Laura Isabella, my beloved wife and I had a good 25 years together, I’ll miss her so much. There was nothing left unsaid between us; no regrets, no resentments. The phrase “I love you” was heard often in our conversations.”

Laura was an enthusiastic life long learner. Having graduated from CFC High School with honors, she attended St. Olaf College as a music major. After taking a break for motherhood, she returned to academia at Santa Clara University in California to earn an BA in English and German Studies, Summa Cum Laude. Laura had a love of languages, teaching herself Old English, Latin and Japanese. Laura’s love of music continued throughout her life, she owned a music studio and taught flute and piano for many years. She was an active member of the Alleluia Folk Group at Holy Family Parish in San Jose, CA.

Laura loved being a mother and was a very involved parent. A swim team Mom, an Eagle Scout parent and a homeschooling teacher.

Laura is preceded in death by her father, John and his parents: Gertrude and Atwill. She is survived by her mother, Helen; husband, Kayvan; children: Katherine (Garret Van Huystee), Robin (Susana Huguet); siblings: Michelle, Christina and John Newell plus many cherished pets.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Laura at her childhood home the Summer of 2022 at S3561 Chicken Valley Road, Fountain City, WI 54629.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Laura to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Winona Affiliate, P.O. Box 1063, Winona, MN 55987, or the charity of your choice.

Please share a memory of Laura with Laura’s family at:HelenNewell.Family@gmail.com.