BUFFALO CITY — Larry William Comero, 69, of Buffalo City passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer, at his home with his loving and devoted family at his side. He was born Oct. 1, 1950, in Arcadia, Wis., to Jerome and Sara (Loewenhagen) Comero. Larry attended and graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School with the class of 1968.
In 1969, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served during the Vietnam War, as a bridge specialist, until his honorable discharge in 1971. While serving in Vietnam, Larry met a very beautiful woman, Mary Lou Butler, by becoming pen pals. It was Lindy and Charlene Semling and Rich and Marge Falls, that connected these two hearts together and they have been inseparable ever since. It was Oct. 21, 1972, when Larry and Mary Lou were united in marriage. To this beloved union, three girls were born, who Larry loved and was so very happy to have in his life.
Larry was employed at Peerless Chain in Winona, for 40 years, three months and six days, retiring at the age of 62 ... because Mary Lou told him to. He was made a “silent” partner at the Side Bar in Cochrane. Many patrons would come in just to see Larry and Mary Lou. His grandkids were the sparkle in his eyes. He always loved to listen to their hunting and fishing stories, or lack thereof. Grandpa would always be sure they had plenty of candy and ice cream. Larry loved to cook and bake, and will be remembered for his delicious apple pies. He will forever be missed by his wife, Mary Lou, who together showed their family the meaning of true love. His girls will remember their dad as the best dad ever. Whenever mom would say “wait till your father comes home,” they all knew they were safe.
Larry was a longtime member of the VFW, Post 10406, in Cochrane, serving as a past post commander. Larry will always be remembered for his infectious smile that would light up any room, and the innate ability to deliver a good joke or two, especially for his “infamous” chicken joke. He was an amazing gardener and took great pride in his vegetables. Another great hobby in his life was fishing. Larry had many fishing adventures with his girls and grandchildren. He was proud to be the “Big Chief” on the block and loved to keep the neighbors on the straight and narrow. Larry could be found at the “lucky” machines at a casino or local tavern, where somehow he always seemed to be a winner. His girls believe it was because of his lucky hat he always wore. He was always up for a game of cards, especially a game of euchre with the boys, Fred, Lonnie and Butch. He would love to bid three because Fred always had two. There were many nights of playing cards with family, that always produced great stories, laughs, but most importantly, memories.
Larry is survived by the love of his life, Mary Lou (Butler) Comero; daughters, Christine (Adnan) Azam, Heather Comero and Heidi (Greg) Lisowski; grandchildren, Dawson and Jaxon Wiersgalla and Reece and Jaycee Lisowski; former son-in-law, David Wiersgalla; siblings, Allen (Patsy) Comero, Beverly Bork, Donald (Cindy) Comero, John (Mary) Comero, Tom Comero, Betty Foster and Diane (Bob) Metille; in-laws, Marjorie (Pat) Feller, Quenton Butler, Clinton Butler, Shirley (Vern) Brand, Nancy Butler, Charlene (Lindy) Semling, Bonnie Butler and Randy Butler; also by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by Maurice and Mildred Butler; brothers-in-law, Norman Bork and Richard Butler.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the VFW, Post 10406, in Cochrane. A private family inurnment and full military honors will take place at Buffalo City Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service Monday, July 20, at the VFW hall. As we come together to celebrate Larry’s life, we ask that we all respect Mary Lou and her family, as we all practice social distancing.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Cochrane assisted the family and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
