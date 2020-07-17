Larry William Comero

Larry was a longtime member of the VFW, Post 10406, in Cochrane, serving as a past post commander. Larry will always be remembered for his infectious smile that would light up any room, and the innate ability to deliver a good joke or two, especially for his “infamous” chicken joke. He was an amazing gardener and took great pride in his vegetables. Another great hobby in his life was fishing. Larry had many fishing adventures with his girls and grandchildren. He was proud to be the “Big Chief” on the block and loved to keep the neighbors on the straight and narrow. Larry could be found at the “lucky” machines at a casino or local tavern, where somehow he always seemed to be a winner. His girls believe it was because of his lucky hat he always wore. He was always up for a game of cards, especially a game of euchre with the boys, Fred, Lonnie and Butch. He would love to bid three because Fred always had two. There were many nights of playing cards with family, that always produced great stories, laughs, but most importantly, memories.