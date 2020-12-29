On Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the age of 80, Larry Lee Jorgenson passed away at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He retained his stubborn nature, his sense of mischief, and pride in his Norwegian heritage until the end.

A native of Blair, Larry studied to be a teacher at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He worked at Heileman’s Brewery while he was in college and spent his summer breaks driving a beer truck. Following his graduation in 1962, he began his 38-year teaching career in the Wisconsin Rapids school district. Upon retirement, he continued substituting for 15 years.

In addition to teaching, Larry served on the Wisconsin Rapids City Council from 1980—2001 and was president for two years. He also served on the Wood County Board of Supervisors. He loved good eats, collected shoes (especially penny loafers), enjoyed “old time music” (his favorite song was “Livet i Finnskogarna,” and spent time restoring antique tractors and trucks, both full-size and toys.

Larry met his wife, Susan, when she was a teller at the bank in their hometown. In Larry’s version of the story, he dropped a pencil in the bank lobby, she bent down to pick it up, and the rest is history. Together, they had two daughters and four cats.