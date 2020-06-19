× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. CHARLES — Larry C. Campbell, 76, of St. Charles died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Larry was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Rochester, Minn., to Craig and Helen (Dyar) Campbell. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1962. Following high school Larry began working for WinCraft in Winona. He was then drafted in to the U.S. Army, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. Following his release from the Army, Larry returned to WinCraft, where he worked until his retirement, more than 40 years.

Larry enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He also enjoyed his garden and sharing it’s harvest with friends and family. In his retirement, Larry treasured his Wednesday coffees with former WinCraft co-workers and his Friday pizza get together with family. He was quiet in nature, but held close his group of friends.

Survivors include a sister, Joyce Evans of St. Charles; several nieces and nephews and their family’s, David (Andrea Peck) Evans and their son, Ian, Deanna (John) Harden and their children, Logan and Taylor, Darla Campbell, and Natalie Campbell and her children, Dalton and Carissa; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Roy; and two nephews, Tony Evans and Randy Campbell.

A gathering of friends and family is from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Hoff Funeral Service in St. Charles. Burial in Saratoga Cemetery will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 21, with the St. Charles VFW and American Posts, conducting military graveside honors. Please share a memory of Larry and view his video tribute at www.hofffuneral.com.