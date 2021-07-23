La Vonne G. Moldenhauer, 87 of rural La Crescent, MN, died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran church on South Ridge. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church cemetery.

Friends may call on the family Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel, 111 South Oak St. Visitation will also be held at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A complete obituary may be found and condolences left at www.schumacher-kish.com.