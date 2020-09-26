 Skip to main content
La Verne A. Martinson, 86, of Winona died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Visitation from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 E. Sarnia St., in Winona, with military honors following the service. A private family burial will be held.

Online condolences and a complete obituary are available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

