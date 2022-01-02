GALESVILLE — Kyle Kenneth Bartsch, age 59, of Galesville, WI, passed away at his home on December 23, 2021. He was born into this world on Sept. 26, 1962, the first son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Wadewitz) Bartsch, in Hopewell, Virginia. They later returned to Houston, MN, where Kyle grew up on the Bartsch family farm. Kyle graduated from Houston High School, Houston, MN, in 1980 and went on to attend Winona Vocational Technical School in Farm Operations and Management, graduating in 1982. He married the love of his life, Jenifer Pommerening, on the family farm June 10, 1989, and rounded out their family in 1993 with the birth of their son Alexander (Alex). Kyle was a lifelong learner and scholar, picking up the nickname “Professor” in high school due to his love of books and learning. He also loved sports in his early years, playing volleyball every chance he could and cycling, which culminated in a 100 mile ride across Iowa with a good friend and having volleyball nets set up for a game or two at his wedding reception. He worked at We-no-nah Canoe out of college, and then decided in 1990 to pursue his chosen profession in agriculture. He began working for Agri-King as an area manager. He loved working with his farming clients and farm animals, using his vast knowledge in the chemistry of dietary requirements to solve their health and nutritional needs. He developed many close working relationships with his clients, working with some farm families for the majority of his 32 year career, as an area manager, dealer, and regional manager. Knowing diet was a critical element in the farming industry, he also enjoyed sharing that knowledge with his fellow sales managers, often during a forum they called “Coffee with Kyle.” Many a client will miss that smile and the friendly banter when he walked in their barn or shop. Kyle and Jenifer enjoyed traveling, having the opportunity to travel to places like Hawaii, Alaska, Switzerland and Ireland. Kyle also loved gardening, feeding birds in his backyard and was an avid MN Vikings fan. Kyle is survived by his wife, Jenifer “Jeni”; his son, Alex; parents: Ken and Bonnie Bartsch; sisters: Cheryl Cummings and Kelli Bartsch; brother Cory (Patti) Bartsch; foster-sister, Stephanie (Heath) Moe; sister and brother-in laws: Vickie Schasny (Dan Arnold), Chris (Pamela) Pommerening, Betsey (Rob) Talbot, nephews: Eben (Mary) Johnson, Travis Pommerening, Cody Cummings (Rachel Mergen) and Calvin (Tugce) Raasch; nieces: Brigette (Jeff Leach) Pommerening and Vanessa Raasch; great-nieces: Abby and Emily Johnson, Piper Pommerening, Vianna and Summer Raasch; and his beloved Border Collie, Izzy. He was preceded in death by his in-laws: Arthur and Virginia Pommerening and brother-in-law Artie Pommerening. A public visitation will be at Talbot Family Funeral Homes in Alma, WI on Wednesday January 5, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In the spring, the burial and further celebration of Kyle’s life will be held for all to come. Announcement of the date will be published later. Masks are highly recommended at the visitation, but optional. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.