WINONA, Minn. — Kyle Harris Sacia, 40 of Winona, MN, formerly of Onalaska WI, went to his heavenly home on Monday, December 27, 2021, after a brief illness. A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Pleasant Valley Church, 1363 Homer Road, Winona, MN, at 11 am. Pastor Joe McConkey will be our celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.