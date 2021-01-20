Kristi Ann Musolf

Kristi was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Decorah, Iowa, to Richard and June (Jacobson) Holm. She graduated form Decorah High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester. On Aug. 2, 1986, she married Bradly Musolf and they made their home in Rochester, raising their two children, Kyle and Mandy. Bradly passed away May 22, 1991 and shortly after Kristi and the kids moved to Winona. She then met Jerry Kouba and they had a daughter, Sammy. Kristi was a dedicated mother who worked hard to take care of her family. She worked for many years caring for others as a nurse.