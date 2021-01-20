Kristi Ann Musolf, 60, of Winona died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary’s Campus, Rochester, Minn.
Kristi was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Decorah, Iowa, to Richard and June (Jacobson) Holm. She graduated form Decorah High School and St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Rochester. On Aug. 2, 1986, she married Bradly Musolf and they made their home in Rochester, raising their two children, Kyle and Mandy. Bradly passed away May 22, 1991 and shortly after Kristi and the kids moved to Winona. She then met Jerry Kouba and they had a daughter, Sammy. Kristi was a dedicated mother who worked hard to take care of her family. She worked for many years caring for others as a nurse.
She loved to listen to music, go dancing and was a great cook. Kristi could often be found sunbathing with her Miller Lite and a Parliament. Her sister, Karen was her best friend.
She is survived by her children, Kyle (Megan) Musolf, Mandy Musolf (Eric Finlayson) and Sammy Kouba; grandchildren, Jayden Finlayson and Kyson and Kamden Musolf; sister, Karen (Dale) Lambrecht; niece, Keri (Richard) Hubbard; nephew, Dylan Lambrecht; fiancé, Wayne Severson; and her beloved four legged companion, Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bradly; niece, Heather Lambrecht; and good friends, Mike Wenzel and Charlene Rogers.
A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center-Goodview with Funeral Celebrant Jodi Heim officiating. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.