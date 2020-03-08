UTICA — Kristen Meuller, 49, of Utica died at her home Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Kristen Marie Schroeder was born July 1, 1970, at Zumbrota Hospital to Melvin and Janet Schroeder. She attended Pine Island schools, where she was active in volleyball, basketball and softball. After graduation, she attended Mankato State University and later at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where she graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Kristen married Robert Sinning on Oct. 5, 1991, and lived in Alameda, California, for a short time before moving back to Minnesota and finishing college in Duluth. Rob and Kristen had two sons, Colton and Austin, while living there, before moving back to Pine Island. They were later divorced.

In May 2018, Kristen married Thomas Mueller and moved to Utica. She enjoyed her flower gardens, cooking and raising puppies.

Kristen was employed for many years as a secretary for the Pine Island schools, and for some of that time, she was the head volleyball coach and assistant girls basketball coach. She later worked at the Mayo Clinic.