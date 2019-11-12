Kris Edward Hall, 58, of Winona died peacefully next to his love Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
A celebration of Kris’ life will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, led by the Reverend Kerry Eversole. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Kris’ body will continue the fight with brain cancer, as he donated his body to science. He was forever a giver—and will always be in our hearts—our Grampa Kris.
