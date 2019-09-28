Kevin Paul Wroblewski, 57, of Winona died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Winona Health. He was born Aug. 17, 1962, to Daniel and Janice (Haack) Wroblewski. Kevin graduated with a degree in carpentry from Minnesota Southeast Technical College and began cabinet making. Everyone who met Kevin loved him. He was always happy and made many friends throughout his life.
Kevin is survived by his brothers, Steven (Sharon) Wroblewski, Daniel (Lynn) Wroblewski and Donald (Sherri) Wroblewski; nieces and nephews, Jason, Scott, Kim, Chris, Jeremy, Jessica, Jared, Nathan, and Emily.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin brother, Kim.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center with Deacon Justin Green officiating. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.