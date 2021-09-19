Kevin Robert Frank passed away on September 15 with his family by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer. The family would like to thank the Cancer Treatment Center of America for providing hope and compassion and Winona Hospice for guidance, support, and comfort on Kevin’s journey to be with his Lord and Savior.

Kevin was born on September 14, 1961, in Neenah, Wis. He graduated from Oconto High School in 1980. Kevin’s Grandpa Bates encouraged him to follow in his footsteps as a firefighter, and Kevin achieved that by acquiring an associate’s degree in Fire Science in Appleton, Wis. Kevin went on to protect and serve the city of Eau Claire for 30 years while working at Eau Claire Fire Department and formed many lifelong friendships there. He had most recently been enjoying retirement for the last seven years.

Kevin met Shelly in the summer of 1984, and they were united in marriage on April 13, 1991. They kept an active outdoor lifestyle spending hours fishing, hiking, walking, biking, boating, ice fishing, fishing in Canada and spending part of the winters on the shores of Florida’s panhandle.