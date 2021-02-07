ST. PAUL/LEWISTON — Kevin Michael Grutzmacher, 63, of St. Paul, formerly of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Winona Health. Kevin was born Nov. 11, 1957, in Rochester, Minn., to William and Vonnie (Ellinghuysen) Grutzmacher. Most recently, Kevin worked for Gopher State One Call as the head of public relations. He traveled throughout the state giving presentations about the importance to call before you dig.

Kevin grew up in Lewiston in a strong Christian family. In high school he started a rock band with several friends traveling around to local venues for several years. After graduating high school, he attended Winona State College for one year and moved to the cities to start a career in food service management and continue his lead singing skills in another band called Archive and later expanded into the contract sales portion of the foodservice industry before moving on to his Gopher State career.

He loved writing articles and small stories and had been working on a book draft for quite a few years. He was a gifted and articulate writer.