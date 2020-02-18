RUSHFORD — Kevin John Klungtvedt, 62, of Rushford died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, In Albert Lea, Minn., after giving one more research presentation on his last day on earth following complications from glioblastoma.
There will be a memorial service for Kevin at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Rushford Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.