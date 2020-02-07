STODDARD, Wis. — Kermit Milo Oldre, 85, of Stoddard was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by family.
Kermit was born Nov. 14, 1934, to Albert and Myrtle Oldre in Luverne, Minn.
You have free articles remaining.
Service of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Christ Our Rock Lutheran Church in Rochester, Minn., with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. A private burial will be at Fort Snelling.
Online condolences be written at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Please visit our website to see the complete obituary.