ROCHESTER, Minn. — Kenneth Russell Herold, 74, of Rochester died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

Kenneth was born March 8, 1946, in Cochrane, Wis., the son of Russell and Eleanor (Zirzow) Herold. Ken lived in Winona, with his parents until his father’s death in 1965. Ken and his mother then moved to Rochester. Ken never married. Ken loved to travel and went on many trips by himself and with his mother. Ken worked in the laundry department at Methodist Hospital for many years, until his retirement. For the past eight years, Ken has lived in a home operated by SMB Disability Services, where he tried to maintain his independence as much as possible.

Ken has a long history as an advocate for adults and children in Rochester and greater Minnesota. He has been active in NAMI, Thomas House, in Rochester city, Olmsted County and State initiatives relative to mental health, traumatic brain injuries, housing and employment, for over 40 years. Ken had a wealth of knowledge about mental health care, support and housing systems, especially in Rochester. He was a great advocate for himself and others who shared his challenges in life. In 1995, Ken received a Special Recognition Award from the Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Minnesota, recognizing him for his outstanding efforts in helping to bring a better quality of life to those affected by mental illness.