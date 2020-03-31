RUSHFORD — Kenneth “Ken” Willard Feine, 88, of Rushford passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford. Ken was born August 5, 1931, at Hart, Minn., to Willard and Eleanor (Papenfuss) Feine. He was raised in the Hart area, was baptized, confirmed and will celebrate his final journey at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Hart. He attended St. John’s Parochial School and graduated from Rushford High School in 1950. On Aug. 25, 1951, Ken married Doris Peterson, daughter of Edward and Josephine (Woxland) Peterson, in Rushford. They enjoyed 60 plus years of marriage, before her death in 2011.
Through the early years, Ken and Doris farmed in the Hart area, eventually moving to Rushford, where he began a career in sales. In 1965, the family moved to St. Charles, where he continued his successful sales career, retiring as a district manager with MoorMan’s Feeds. It was rumored he could have sold ice cubes to the Eskimos.
While in St. Charles, Ken was an active member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, the Jaycees, Lions Club and also served on the St. Charles School Board. He enjoyed bowling, golf, collecting, traveling and wintering in Arizona. He also enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He always had an excuse when missing the “Big One,” even when he locked his own gun and keys in the trunk of his car.
Ken is survived by his four children, Gary (Kathryn) of Preston, Sherry (David) Thompson of Stewartville, Mark (Dianne) of St. Mary’s, Ga., and Tami (Norman) Doty of Red Wing; grandchildren, Lucas (Sasha) Feine, Caleb (Tara) Feine, Joshua Thompson, Zachary (Kelsey) Thompson, Anthony (Jessica) Thompson, Amanda (Nolan) Swinghamer, Molly (Greg) Waugh, Abby (Ryan) Eichberger, Mackenzie Doty, Hannah Doty and Allie Jo Doty; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Andrew, Tyler, Riley, Madelyn and Griffin; two his sisters, Delaine Kjos of Rushford and Irene Doblar of Winona; and sisters-in-law, Connie Boyum of Bradenton, Fla., and Ruth Peterson of Rushford.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; wife, Doris; brothers-in-law, Carroll Kjos, Merlin Doblar, Dennis Peterson, Gary Boyum, Walter (Pete) Quamen; and sister-in-law, Jane Quamen.
The family would like to sincerely thank Judi, Sandy and the entire staff at the Good Shepherd Home for the outstanding care, love and affection given Ken (and his family).
Due to Covid-19 pandemic regulations, a (non-public) live-streamed service has been scheduled, at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2. Please view the service by going to the Facebook page of the church, St. Mark and St. Johns Lutheran Rushford. The service will be recorded and will be available to be viewed at the same Facebook page following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.
They may be addressed to the family, in care of Hoff Funeral Home, PO Box 625, Rushford, MN 55971. Burial will be at the Brand Cemetery at Hart.
