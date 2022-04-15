Kenneth J. Modjeski, 80, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022, with his wife and children at his side.

Kenneth was the son of Edward and Victoria Modjeski. He was united in marriage to his wife of 59 years, Mary Modjeski. Ken was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with his family. He also enjoyed working on amateur radios and traveling. His children enjoyed many family vacations with him, and he and Mary spent many winters out west in their RV and visiting with their daughter in California. He was endlessly devoted to his family, raising his children, spending much time with his grandchildren and providing a home to many loved foster children.

He graduated from Winona High School and the St. Paul Barber College. He was very proud of his son’s accomplishments in law enforcement. He established a business in Winona, The Varsity Barbershop. His business partner and daughter continues to carry on the family tradition. Those who knew him well will remember him as a hard working, devoted, determined and loving man. He spoke few words as he had a rare talent of always listening first, but the words spoken were always genuine, intelligent and invaluable.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed and son Joe.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son Brad (Missy) Modjeski; daughters: Teresa Hughes and Gerri (Bob) Duca; as well as three siblings: JoAnn, Rose, and his brother Ron; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A mass will be offered at 1 p.m. Thursday April 28, 2022, at St. Stanislaus in Winona with visitation immediately following also at St. Stanislaus.