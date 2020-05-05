Kathryn Loeb, 64, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020, from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Kathryn was born and raised in Winona and was taken in by her beloved grandmother, Elsie Schloegel at age five when her mom got sick. When her mom died five years later, she moved back with her father and later graduated from Winona State University. She moved to Minneapolis, Minn., and entered the Property Management field managing as many as 4000 apartment units across the U.S. She met her husband, Jeff Loeb, through an ad in the Twin City Reader in 1985 and they married in Minocqua, Wis., in 1988. They lived in England for a year and she became a property appraiser and tax appeal expert before launching a property tax credit business. After raising a family, she switched gears. She studied to become a classical homeopath and spent the last five years of her life working to heal her clients, family, and friends. She had a love of travel taking cruises to Europe and Asia recently. Her garden was spectacular, and she was an ardent practitioner of Spring Forest Qigong and Yoga, but most of all she enjoyed being mom and wife. She is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Austin and Jansen; brother, Dan (Sharon); “adopted sister” cousin, Marilyn Hostetler (Gene); and numerous aunts cousins, nieces, and nephews.